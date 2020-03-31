Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALO stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

