Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51.80 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Algorand has a market cap of $102.14 million and approximately $51.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002396 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,197,303,700 coins and its circulating supply is 666,031,857 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

