Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.82% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.