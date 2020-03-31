Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.31 ($117.80).

EPA:AIR opened at €60.00 ($69.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.59. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

