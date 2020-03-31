Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

