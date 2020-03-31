Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Aimia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

AIM opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of $209.45 million and a PE ratio of 0.22. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aimia will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.24%.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

