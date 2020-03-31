AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) rose 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, approximately 797 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

