Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.