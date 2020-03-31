AdHive 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $128.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, AdHive has traded down 5% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $73,704.75 and approximately $128.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

