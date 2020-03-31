Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.