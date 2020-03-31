Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.60. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

