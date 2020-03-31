Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1,325.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.