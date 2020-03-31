A.S. Roma (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 5.9%

A.S. Roma S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on A.S. Roma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A.S. Roma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; licensing and merchandising business; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for A.S. Roma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.S. Roma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.