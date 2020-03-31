76,464 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of SRRK opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

