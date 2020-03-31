74,518 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

