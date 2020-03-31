6,661 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after buying an additional 612,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $711.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

