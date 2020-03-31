6,613 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

