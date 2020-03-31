40,473 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,220,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,836,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 230,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,466,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 208,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 175,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2,424.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

