3,893 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 295,076 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $910.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

