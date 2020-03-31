3,478 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,973,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

