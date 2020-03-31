2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut 2U from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $22.71 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $19,968,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

