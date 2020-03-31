2,891 Shares in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Concrete by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in US Concrete by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Concrete alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $244.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.