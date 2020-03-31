2,509 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.