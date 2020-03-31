$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

