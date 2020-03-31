1,834 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viad by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth about $316,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Viad by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE:VVI opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

In related news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.