1,649 Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $22,854,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $15,456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,455,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,491,000 after buying an additional 410,854 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

