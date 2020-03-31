159,586 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

