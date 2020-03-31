12,502 Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 355,617 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.14. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

