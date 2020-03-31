11,230 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37.

