$1.59 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

