$1.59 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.