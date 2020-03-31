-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.03). Mercadolibre posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 869.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $473.29 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.