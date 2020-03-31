$0.77 EPS Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.59. Concho Resources reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.87.

CXO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

