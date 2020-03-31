$0.29 EPS Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. Nike reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock worth $26,011,454. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

