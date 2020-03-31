$0.21 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.