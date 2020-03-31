-$0.15 EPS Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,071,166 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 67,126.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

