-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. NCS Multistage reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

NCSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

NCSM stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,383 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

