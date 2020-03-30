Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 90,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

