Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 412 by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 412 price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 389.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

