Zacks: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the twenty four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and eleven have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $78.84 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Wendy’s an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. 22,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,785. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

