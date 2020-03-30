Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

