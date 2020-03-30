Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

