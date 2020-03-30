Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA restated a buy rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.64.

BIDU traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,249. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

