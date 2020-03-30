Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of AER opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

