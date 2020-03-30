Zacks: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $46.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given I-Mab an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BDTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 894,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Insiders acquired a total of 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600 over the last three months.

BDTX stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($3.26). As a group, research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

