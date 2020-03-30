Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.05. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,178,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 310,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,795. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.