Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 11,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $444.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

