Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $9.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings of $9.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.00 and the highest is $9.86. Cable One reported earnings per share of $7.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $41.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.08 to $44.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $45.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.04 to $52.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $88,449,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded up $62.71 on Friday, reaching $1,530.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,573. Cable One has a 1 year low of $974.03 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,569.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,479.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.