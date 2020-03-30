Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Post $2.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.94. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

