Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
WYND stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 23,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,724. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
