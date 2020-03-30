Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

WYND stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 23,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,724. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

