WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.26

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 6847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

